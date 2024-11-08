Notable Friday Option Activity: AAOI, DOCS, INOD

Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 16,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.5% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,200 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 7,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 723,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.2% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAOI options, DOCS options, or INOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
