Notable Friday Option Activity: XOM, QCOM, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 114,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 44,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 2,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 19,210 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 2,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

