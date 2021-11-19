Notable Friday Option Activity: WDC, DKS, ALGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 33,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,440 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 1,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

