Markets
WDC

Notable Friday Option Activity: WDC, DKS, ALGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 33,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,440 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 1,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, DKS options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDC DKS ALGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular