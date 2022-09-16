Notable Friday Option Activity: W, Z, DIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 18,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 17,343 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) options are showing a volume of 926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 92,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, Z options, or DIN options

