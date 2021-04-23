Notable Friday Option Activity: VRTX, CECE, CROX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 41,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 235.3% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 23,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

CECO Environmental Corp. (Symbol: CECE) options are showing a volume of 1,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.3% of CECE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of CECE. Below is a chart showing CECE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 14,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,700 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

