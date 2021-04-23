Markets
VRTX

Notable Friday Option Activity: VRTX, CECE, CROX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 41,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 235.3% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 23,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CECO Environmental Corp. (Symbol: CECE) options are showing a volume of 1,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.3% of CECE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of CECE. Below is a chart showing CECE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 14,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,700 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRTX options, CECE options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRTX CECE CROX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular