Notable Friday Option Activity: TTD, PODD, AXSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 32,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) saw options trading volume of 2,148 contracts, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 4,114 contracts, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
