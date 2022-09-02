Notable Friday Option Activity: OKTA, AVGO, KALV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 142,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 347.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 9,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 52,049 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 281% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 2,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV) saw options trading volume of 3,347 contracts, representing approximately 334,700 underlying shares or approximately 163.3% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, AVGO options, or KALV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.