Notable Friday Option Activity: OKTA, AVGO, KALV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 142,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 347.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 9,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 52,049 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 281% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 2,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV) saw options trading volume of 3,347 contracts, representing approximately 334,700 underlying shares or approximately 163.3% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, AVGO options, or KALV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

