Notable Friday Option Activity: MRTN, MIDD, FICO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN), where a total of 1,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 177,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 420,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD) options are showing a volume of 1,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 530 contracts, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares or approximately 41% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRTN options, MIDD options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
