Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, TGT, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 8,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 880,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 22,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 35,263 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

