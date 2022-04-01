Notable Friday Option Activity: GOEV, ILMN, CARG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Canoo Inc (Symbol: GOEV), where a total of 10,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of GOEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,700 underlying shares of GOEV. Below is a chart showing GOEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 3,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 343,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,400 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) saw options trading volume of 5,003 contracts, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOEV options, ILMN options, or CARG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

