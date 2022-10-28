Notable Friday Option Activity: FIVE, AMGN, IPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 4,773 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 477,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,247 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) options are showing a volume of 1,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,300 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, AMGN options, or IPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

