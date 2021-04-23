Notable Friday Option Activity: EA, RH, CAMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 22,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 11,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 7,054 contracts, representing approximately 705,400 underlying shares or approximately 100.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

And CalAmp Corp (Symbol: CAMP) saw options trading volume of 1,281 contracts, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of CAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of CAMP. Below is a chart showing CAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EA options, RH options, or CAMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.