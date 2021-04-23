Markets
EA

Notable Friday Option Activity: EA, RH, CAMP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 22,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 11,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 7,054 contracts, representing approximately 705,400 underlying shares or approximately 100.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And CalAmp Corp (Symbol: CAMP) saw options trading volume of 1,281 contracts, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of CAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of CAMP. Below is a chart showing CAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EA options, RH options, or CAMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EA RH CAMP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular