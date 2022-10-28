Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, PMT, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 40,988 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) saw options trading volume of 25,024 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 159.2% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 121,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 9,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:
