Markets
COST

Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, PMT, BA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 40,988 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) saw options trading volume of 25,024 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 159.2% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 121,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 9,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, PMT options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COSTPMTBA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular