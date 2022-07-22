Notable Friday Option Activity: C, WBA, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 107,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 30,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 31,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 13,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 373,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 26,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

