Notable Friday Option Activity: BYND, COST, PETS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 276,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 561.1% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 20,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 71,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 349.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 4,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) saw options trading volume of 11,802 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 224.7% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,000 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

