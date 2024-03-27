News & Insights

Markets
PHO

Notable ETF Outflow Detected - PHO, ROP, FERG, AWK

March 27, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco Water Resources ETF (Symbol: PHO) where we have detected an approximate $153.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 6.8% decrease week over week (from 34,270,000 to 31,930,000). Among the largest underlying components of PHO, in trading today Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) is up about 0.5%, Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG) is up about 0.3%, and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) is higher by about 2.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the PHO Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of PHO, versus its 200 day moving average:

Invesco Water Resources ETF 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PHO's low point in its 52 week range is $49.651 per share, with $66.6433 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.01. Comparing the most recent share price to the 200 day moving average can also be a useful technical analysis technique -- learn more about the 200 day moving average ».

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) trade just like stocks, but instead of ''shares'' investors are actually buying and selling ''units''. These ''units'' can be traded back and forth just like stocks, but can also be created or destroyed to accommodate investor demand. Each week we monitor the week-over-week change in shares outstanding data, to keep a lookout for those ETFs experiencing notable inflows (many new units created) or outflows (many old units destroyed). Creation of new units will mean the underlying holdings of the ETF need to be purchased, while destruction of units involves selling underlying holdings, so large flows can also impact the individual components held within ETFs.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs experienced notable outflows »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DYHG
 AMBA Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHO
ROP
FERG
AWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.