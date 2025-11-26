Markets

Nota AI Partners With Samsung To Power Exynos 2500 With Advanced AI Model Optimization

November 26, 2025 — 02:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nota AI, a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Samsung Electronics' System LSI Business. The partnership will provide Samsung with Nota AI's optimization technology for its latest application processor (AP), the Exynos 2500.

Through this agreement, Nota AI has contributed core technology to Samsung's AI model optimization toolchain, Exynos AI Studio. This integration establishes the technological foundation required to enable advanced generative AI experiences on the Exynos 2500 AP.

Exynos AI Studio is designed to help developers efficiently optimize and deploy AI models on Exynos processors. With Nota AI's technology embedded, the toolchain delivers significantly improved optimization efficiency and performance, enabling more powerful on-device AI capabilities for smartphones — without relying on cloud connectivity.

