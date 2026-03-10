Not Sure When to Claim Social Security? Statistics Say This Is the Perfect Time.

Key Points

While experts point to age 70 as the perfect time to claim Social Security benefits, it's not a one-size-fits-all answer.

The advice to wait is based on life expectancy once you reach age 65.

The more alternate sources of income you create for retirement, the less your age will matter.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you were to ask 100 financial experts the best time to claim Social Security, the vast majority would suggest to wait until 70. Ultimately, it's all about life expectancy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you live to age 65, you probably have more in the tank. At age 65, the life expectancy for women is 85.8 years, and for men it's 83.4.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The common school of thought is that the longer you wait to claim Social Security benefits, the larger your benefit will be into your 80s (and beyond). That's because benefits increase by 8% for each year you wait after your full retirement age (FRA), up to age 70.

It all depends on you

While it's easy to throw out a single age as though everyone should adhere to it, the "perfect" age to retire depends entirely upon your situation. Before determining when you want to claim Social Security benefits, ask yourself the following questions.

How much of my pre-retirement income do I expect Social Security to cover?

Social Security is designed to replace approximately 40% of your pre-retirement income. For example, if you regularly earn $4,000 per month, Social Security should replace around $1,600 of it.

If it doesn't look like you're going to have other sources of income in retirement, working until age 70 may make sense. Consider this: If your Social Security benefits at FRA are scheduled to be $2,000 per month, waiting until age 70 will increase that amount by 24%, to $2,480.

Will I be the only person in my household receiving Social Security?

Let's say you're the primary breadwinner and your spouse plans to claim Social Security spousal benefits. As your spouse, they're eligible for up to 50% of your benefit at FRA. If you're receiving $2,000, they'll receive $1,000.

There's one thing to keep in mind, though. If one of you dies before the other, the lower amount will be eliminated, leaving the surviving spouse with $2,000 a month.

How's my health?

The best time to claim Social Security may require an entirely different calculus if you're in poor health and not expected to live a long life. If that's the case, it may make more sense to make a claim earlier than age 70.

How much money do I have outside of Social Security?

Do you have a retirement fund you plan to draw from each month? Do you have other streams of income, such as rental property, a small business, an annuity, or royalties? If your financial plans for retirement have always involved you receiving the bulk of your monthly income from sources other than Social Security, it may not matter as much when you make your claim.

Like most things in finance, the answer is nuanced. It depends entirely on you and your situation. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what the experts say. What matters is ensuring you'll have enough money to last through your senior years.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.