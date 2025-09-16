Not Nearly Enough Investors Are Talking About Coupang Stock

Key Points Coupang's growth in South Korea has been underpinned by its impressive logistics network.

Expansions beyond its core offerings have sustained the company's momentum.

International expansion could be its next big growth lever.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

When U.S. investors hear the word "e-commerce," it's natural for them to think of Amazon, the company that redefined how people think about shopping online. But they may easily overlook one company in Asia that's following the Amazon playbook and putting up impressive results.

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) now dominates the South Korean e-commerce space, and it's continuing to add products to its ecosystem in a manner that will feel familiar to longtime Amazon followers. Here's why it deserves a lot more attention from investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

"The Amazon of South Korea"

Admittedly, referring to companies as "the Amazon of" something has become clichéd. That said, the strategies that Coupang has followed make this comparison extremely apt.

For starters, Coupang has built itself into the top player in the South Korean e-commerce market.

In the second quarter, Coupang boasted nearly 24 million product commerce active customers. That's nearly half of South Korea's population of approximately 52 million. Millions of items are available for same-day, early morning, and next-day delivery, and for customers, the process for returns is as simple as leaving the product they want to send back outside their door for pickup.

For a monthly fee, customers can join Coupang's Rocket Wow membership program, which provides additional benefits like meal delivery, streaming content, and a payment system that's built into the company's app. The similarities between Rocket Wow and Amazon Prime are obvious.

Logistics at the core

Coupang claims it can deliver 99% of its Rocket Delivery orders to its Korean customers within 24 hours, and among its services, it delivers fresh food to people's doors by 7 a.m. the day after it's ordered.

It achieved those impressive delivery capabilities by building an expensive, but comprehensive, logistics operation. And it's not done. Coupang is spending another $2.2 billion to further expand its reach by 2027. When that build-out is complete, the company will be able to deliver orders overnight to approximately 88% of South Korea.

This logistics advantage also benefits its third-party sellers, and it widens Coupang's moat, making it more expensive and difficult for competitors to win market share away from it.

Achieving profitability

As one might imagine, the company's focus on building its massive logistics network has weighed down its bottom line: Coupang posted net losses in each of the first three years after it went public. But in 2023, its bottom line turned positive.

Analysts' consensus estimates call for this profitability trend to continue, which is important because Coupang isn't done expanding. Management is now focused on expanding into Taiwan, and spending heavily on building its offerings there. This has paid off so far: Coupang reported triple-digit percentage revenue growth year over year in Taiwan in Q2.

Valuation concerns

Thanks to Coupang's strong results, the stock is trading at a premium valuation of 1.8 times trailing sales, which is well above its 3-year average. However, management has pointed out that its growth arc in Taiwan so far looks similar to what it experienced early on in South Korea. If it can continue to grow its operations in that new market in the same way that it did in its home market, the stock would be reasonably priced at today's valuation.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $461,190 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,486 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $640,916!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Jeff Santoro has positions in Amazon and Coupang. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.