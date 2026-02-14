Not Enjoying Your Retirement? 3 Things to Do.

Key Points

Retirement can be a tough adjustment. It's not an easy thing to go from working full-time to suddenly having your weeks free with nothing scheduled. So, if you're not exactly loving those early days of retirement, know that you're not alone. And rest assured that things may get much better over time once you've settled into your new existence.

But if you're already a year or more into retirement and aren't enjoying it, some key changes may be in order. Here are three to consider, depending on what's ailing you.

1. Boost your income

Some people find it hard to enjoy retirement because they feel constantly squeezed financially. If your retirement paycheck isn't going far enough, it could pay to boost your income -- especially if most of it consists of Social Security right now.

Going back to work is a great way to generate more retirement income, but it isn't your only option. If you have a room in your home to rent out, that's one way to get your hands on more money without having to deal with the stress of a job. If you have a big chunk of money sitting in cash, investing it in assets that pay regularly, like bonds or dividend stocks, could also improve your situation.

The more income you have in retirement, the more options you might also have for keeping busy. So, if the idea of a traditional part-time job doesn't appeal to you, you may want to consider joining the gig economy, even if it's just a few hours a week.

2. Expand your social circle

Many people feel lonely in retirement because they no longer have the company of coworkers to enjoy. If you're struggling with feelings of isolation but don't have many friends or family members to spend time with, it may be time to expand your social network.

Two good places to start are your local library and community center. Both might run programs geared toward seniors. You can also look online to see whether there are any local clubs to join, be it a gardening club, a book club, or something else.

Local clubs may attract participants across different stages of life -- part-time workers in their 20s looking to keep busy, stay-at-home parents in their 30s looking to fill some hours while their kids are at school, and so forth. But if you find people with similar interests, you may find that you're able to build a connection, even if you're not similar in age.

3. Volunteer your time

Some people end up unhappy in retirement because they feel useless and unfulfilled. Volunteering is a great way to improve your outlook.

If you volunteer, you may feel more productive, which could lead to a better sense of self-worth. And if loneliness is an issue for you, volunteering your time is another great way to get out and meet people while supporting a cause that's meaningful to you.

There's no shame in admitting that you aren't exactly loving life as a retiree. But it's important to get to the bottom of why you're not content so you can take steps to address those feelings before they worsen.

