Nostrum Oil & Gas Appoints David Roberts As Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L), Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, Nostrum Oil & Gas Coöperatief UA, has appointed David Roberts as Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to CEO Viktor Gladun.

Roberts, who holds a 50 percent stake in RD Energy Caspian Holdings Limited, indirectly owns 18.88 percent of Nostrum's ordinary share capital, making the agreement a material related party transaction under regulatory rules.

The company also announced the retirement of Robert Tinkhof, who had served as COO since 2019.

NOG.L is currently trading at 3.52 GBP, up 0.02 GBP or 0.57 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

