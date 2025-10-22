Norwood Financial Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.33 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $3.84 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.4% to $20.46 million from $15.93 million last year.

Norwood Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

