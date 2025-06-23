Bitcoin Magazine



Norway’s Green Minerals Announces Adoption Of Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Today, Green Minerals AS, a mineral miner in Norway, has announced the adoption of a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, marking a shift in its financial approach to protect against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. The deep sea mining company aims to diversify its treasury by integrating Bitcoin into its balance sheet, moving away from reliance on traditional fiat currencies.

“In this era of significant monetary expansion, maintaining a strong balance sheet is more critical than ever,” said the Executive Chairman of Green Minerals Ståle Rodahl. “Bitcoin’s decentralized, non-inflationary properties make it an attractive alternative to traditional fiat. By integrating a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, we are not only mitigating fiat risks but also reaffirming our commitment to financial innovation and the sustainable creation of long-term value.”

Green Minerals aims to finance up to $1.2 billion in partnership with others, with Bitcoin exposure forming a key part of the capital strategy. The move supports the upcoming launch of the first High-Efficiency Deep Sea Mining (HEDSM) program under its Partnership for Responsible Production.

“Green Minerals emphasizes that its core operational strategy remains steadfast—the Bitcoin Treasury program is implemented to support the company’s project plans,” stated the press release. “Green Minerals also sees that blockchain technology has an important role to play in mining to ensure supply chain transparency, mineral origin certification and operational efficiency.”

The company also plans to introduce a new key performance indicator (KPI) called Bitcoin per share (BTC/share), which will provide shareholders with a transparent reporting on its digital asset holdings. Green Minerals expects to acquire its first bitcoins in the coming days.

“This approach is particularly well suited for a company with such a long project horizon as Green Minerals,” said Rodahl. “With significant future capital expenditures planned for the production equipment, the program offers a robust hedge against currency debasement.”

Green Minerals says it also sees long-term potential in blockchain beyond treasury use. It plans to apply blockchain technology throughout its operations to ensure supply chain transparency, certify mineral origins, and improve efficiency.

“This strategic move reinforces Green Minerals’ position not only as a leader in sustainable mineral extraction but also as an innovator in financial and technological practices,” said the press release. “The company invites all stakeholders to monitor the forthcoming updates as it paves the way towards broader blockchain adoption.”

