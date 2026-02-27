Northwest Natural Sees EPS Growth In FY26 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in a range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share.

The company also reaffirmed its long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 6 to 8 percent and potential to increase to 5 to 7 percent with MX3 project.

Further, NW Natural expects planned capital expenditures for 2026 to be in the range of $500 million to $550 million and for the five-year period from 2026 to 2030 in a range from $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion for expected rate base growth of 6 to 8 percent through 2030.

In Friday's pre-market trading, NWN is trading on the NYSE at $50.60, up $0.33 or 0.66 percent.

