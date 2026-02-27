Markets
NWN

Northwest Natural Sees EPS Growth In FY26 - Update

February 27, 2026 — 06:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in a range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share.

The company also reaffirmed its long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 6 to 8 percent and potential to increase to 5 to 7 percent with MX3 project.

Further, NW Natural expects planned capital expenditures for 2026 to be in the range of $500 million to $550 million and for the five-year period from 2026 to 2030 in a range from $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion for expected rate base growth of 6 to 8 percent through 2030.

In Friday's pre-market trading, NWN is trading on the NYSE at $50.60, up $0.33 or 0.66 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.