Northwest Natural Holding Company Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $97.48 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $87.91 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Northwest Natural Holding Company reported adjusted earnings of $97.48 million or $2.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $490.40 million from $494.28 million last year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $97.48 Mln. vs. $87.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.33 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue: $490.40 Mln vs. $494.28 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 2.95 To 3.15

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