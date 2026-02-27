Northwest Natural Holding Company Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $57.79 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $45.00 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Northwest Natural Holding Company reported adjusted earnings of $57.79 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $394.16 million from $370.88 million last year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57.79 Mln. vs. $45.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $394.16 Mln vs. $370.88 Mln last year.

