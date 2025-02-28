Northwest Natural Guides FY25 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.66 to $2.86 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share.

On average, six analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.88 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also reaffirmed its long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 4 to 6 percent compounded annually from the expected 2025 adjusted earnings per share.

Further, NW Natural expects capital expenditures for 2025 to be in the range of $450 million to $500 million and for the five-year period from 2025 to 2030 is expected to range from $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

