Northwest Natural Gas Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$27.17 million, or -$0.71 per share. This compares with -$23.69 million, or -$0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $136.93 million from $141.48 million last year.

Northwest Natural Gas earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$27.17 Mln. vs. -$23.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.71 vs. -$0.65 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $136.93 Mln vs. $141.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.