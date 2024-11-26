NorthWest Copper Appoints Paul Olmsted as CEO

Northwest Copper (TSE:NWST) has released an update.

NorthWest Copper has appointed Paul Olmsted as the new CEO, bringing over 30 years of mining industry experience to the company. Olmsted’s expertise in project evaluation and development aligns with NorthWest’s goals to advance its copper and gold assets in British Columbia. Additionally, he has been granted stock options and restricted share units as part of his compensation package.

