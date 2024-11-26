News & Insights

Stocks

NorthWest Copper Appoints Paul Olmsted as CEO

November 26, 2024 — 07:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Northwest Copper (TSE:NWST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NorthWest Copper has appointed Paul Olmsted as the new CEO, bringing over 30 years of mining industry experience to the company. Olmsted’s expertise in project evaluation and development aligns with NorthWest’s goals to advance its copper and gold assets in British Columbia. Additionally, he has been granted stock options and restricted share units as part of his compensation package.

For further insights into TSE:NWST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.