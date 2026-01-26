Markets
Northwest Bancshares Inc. Q4 Income Rises

January 26, 2026 — 04:13 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $45.713 billion, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $32.750 billion, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Northwest Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.708 billion or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $202.825 billion from $170.722 billion last year.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.713 Bln. vs. $32.750 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $202.825 Bln vs. $170.722 Bln last year.

