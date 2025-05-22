Northstrive Biosciences Inc. Completes Phase I Research on EL-22, a Novel Oral Probiotic for Muscle-Wasting Conditions

Northstrive Biosciences announces Phase I completion for oral probiotic EL-22, targeting muscle-wasting conditions associated with obesity treatments.

Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc., has announced the completion of a Phase I research project for its innovative oral probiotic, EL-22, designed to combat muscle-wasting conditions. Collaborating with Yuva Biosciences and utilizing advanced AI technology, the analysis revealed insights into how EL-22 could potentially counteract muscle loss associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists and age-related sarcopenia. The probiotic is unique in its method, using genetically engineered Lactobacillus casei to generate an immune response against myostatin, facilitating muscle preservation during weight loss treatments. Northstrive plans to move forward with a Phase 2 trial and engage in regulatory discussions to advance EL-22's development toward an IND filing in the U.S.

Potential Positives

Completion of a Phase I strategic research and literature synthesis for EL-22 demonstrates significant progress in the development of a first-in-class myostatin-engineered probiotic.

EL-22's unique oral delivery method using genetically engineered Lactobacillus casei presents potential safety and efficacy advantages over traditional treatments.

The targeting of GLP-1-associated muscle loss positions EL-22 to address a growing concern in the treatment of obesity and diabetes, aligning with market trends.

Strategic next steps include launching a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial and regulatory engagement, indicating a clear path toward advancing EL-22 toward an IND filing in the U.S.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on forward-looking statements creates uncertainty, as these statements acknowledge inherent risks and potential discrepancies between anticipated and actual results.



Potential regulatory challenges ahead as the company prepares for an IND filing, which can delay progress and affect investor confidence.



Reliance on preclinical data from animal studies may raise concerns about the translational potential of EL-22 in human trials, impacting perceived credibility.

FAQ

What is EL-22 developed by Northstrive Biosciences?

EL-22 is a first-in-class oral myostatin-engineered probiotic designed to address muscle-wasting conditions and support muscle preservation during weight loss treatments.

How does EL-22 work to combat muscle loss?

EL-22 leverages genetically engineered Lactobacillus casei to stimulate the gut immune system, targeting myostatin, a negative regulator of muscle growth.

What are the potential benefits of EL-22?

EL-22 offers a patient-friendly oral delivery method and aims to improve muscle preservation during GLP-1 receptor agonist treatments for obesity.

What are Northstrive's next steps for EL-22?

Northstrive plans to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial targeting GLP-1 users and engage with regulatory bodies for IND filing.

Who collaborated with Northstrive on EL-22 research?

Northstrive collaborated with Yuva Biosciences, utilizing their AI-based scientific review technology for the research and literature synthesis on EL-22.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northstrive Biosciences Inc. (“Northstrive”), a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “we,” or “our”), today announced the completion of a Phase I strategic research and literature synthesis for EL-22 (formerly BLS-M22), its first-in-class oral myostatin-engineered probiotic. The analysis, conducted in collaboration with Yuva Biosciences and supported by AI-based scientific review technology from Yuva Biosciences’ MitoNova™, provided valuable insights into EL-22’s proposed mechanism of action and will help guide further exploration into its potential to address critical unmet needs in muscle-wasting conditions, including GLP-1-associated atrophy and age-related sarcopenia.





EL-22 is leveraging a myostatin-engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. The oral biologic is designed to induce a targeted immune response against myostatin, a key negative regulator of muscle growth. Unlike traditional injectable antibodies, EL-22 leverages genetically engineered



Lactobacillus casei



to stimulate the gut immune system, offering a convenient, patient-friendly oral delivery method with potential safety and efficacy advantages.







Key Highlights from the Report:











Strong Preclinical Rationale:



Synthesized findings from published peer-reviewed literature, highlight noteworthy effects of EL-22 in mdx mice on antibody production, serum CK, body weight, motor function, and muscle histology.





Unique Oral Vaccine Approach:



EL-22 is distinct from the more common systemic administration of antibodies or gene therapy vectors. Utilizing Lactobacillus casei as a delivery vehicle to stimulate mucosal and systemic immunity against myostatin is a novel immunological strategy for a muscle-wasting disorder.





Targeting GLP-1-Associated Muscle Loss:



With the rapid expansion of GLP-1 receptor agonists in obesity and diabetes, EL-22 is well-positioned to address the growing concern of associated muscle loss. The company is prioritizing this indication for its next clinical development milestone.





Strategic Next Steps:



NorthStrive intends to launch a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial targeting GLP-1 users and begin regulatory engagement to advance EL-22 toward an IND filing in the United States.









About Northstrive Biosciences Inc.







Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Northstrive’s lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit



www.northstrivebio.com



.







About Yuva Biosciences, Inc.







Yuva Biosciences is a longevity company harnessing the cutting edge of mitochondrial science to address the root cause of aging. By partnering with consumer brands and biotech innovators, Yuva Biosciences develops solutions for aging-related concerns including hair loss, skin wrinkles, and several other conditions driven by a decline in mitochondrial function. The company is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information, please visit



www.yuvabio.com



.







About PMGC Holdings Inc.







PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







IR Contact:







IR@pmgcholdings.com



