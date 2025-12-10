Northrop Grumman Secures a Contract to Aid SiAW and AARGM-ER Programs

Northrop Grumman NOC recently received a $100 million contract to support the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) and the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) programs. The award has been provided by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, FL.



The work related to this deal will be carried out in Northridge, CA, and is projected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2034. Per the contract, NOC will support work under the SiAW Middle Tier Acquisition and contribute to both production and research and development for the AARGM-ER. This includes hardware design, systems engineering, system modeling, testing and establishing repair capability for the test assets delivered under the program.

Significance of NOC’s SiAW & AARGM-ER

Northrop Grumman’s SiAW is built to help the Air Force strike fast-moving and hard-to-reach targets inside heavily defended areas. Its open-architecture design allows the missile to be upgraded quickly, helping it stay effective as threats change.



On the other hand, NOC’s AARGM-ER is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile designed to counter the most advanced modern surface-to-air threats. It builds on the existing AARGM program by adding a high-performance air vehicle, an improved propulsion system and an advanced warhead.



These features strengthen Northrop Grumman’s role in developing modern strike systems. The ongoing work on SiAW and AARGM-ER reflects the company’s broader capabilities in missiles, armaments and advanced electronics aimed at helping the US deter and defeat emerging threats.

Growth Prospects for NOC

According to a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes have led nations to increase their focus on national security, particularly on missile defense systems in recent times, backed by the rapid development of advanced missile technologies over the last decade. Mordor Intelligence also forecasts that the global missiles and missile defense systems market will witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.97% during the 2025-2030 period.



Such strong growth projections indicate solid opportunities for Northrop Grumman, which develops and builds advanced missile defense technology, ranging from command systems to directed energy weapons, advanced munitions and powerful sensors. Notably, NOC’s IBCS serves as the centerpiece of the U.S. Army's air and missile defense modernization strategy and thus enjoys a solid demand in the missile and missile defense systems market. The recent contract is an example of that.

Opportunities for Other Defense Stocks

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding missiles and missile system market have been discussed below.



RTX Corp. RTX: It is known for its missile defense systems like the Patriot and SM-6, which are in high demand globally. RTX also provides advanced sensors and interceptors to identify, track and defeat threats as part of a layered missile defense.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 7.8%.



The Boeing Company BA: It manufactures various missile defense systems, including the Ground-based Midcourse Defense, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and Avenger. Boeing-built air and missile defense systems have been protecting its customers for nearly 25 years against threats ranging from intercontinental ballistic missiles to hostile aircraft.



The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 31.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 30.5%.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT: Lockheed Martin’s renowned missile program includes the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense air and missile defense programs. It also manufactures the Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Javelin tactical missile programs alongside other tactical missiles.



The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.7%.

NOC Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of NOC have gained 12.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 5.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOC’s Zacks Rank

NOC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.