Northrop Grumman Secures a $225M Contract to Aid E-130J Program

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC recently secured a $225.1 million contract to design, develop and deliver training materials for the E-130J weapons systems training program. The contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.



The work related to this deal will be carried out in Orlando, FL; Oklahoma City, OK; and Melbourne, FL. The contract is expected to be completed by March 2027.

NOC’s Growth Prospects in Military Training

According to a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the worldwide military training market is seeing strong growth, driven by the need to prepare for more advanced and complex threats. With rising global tensions, armed forces from various nations are actively focusing on training with cutting-edge and advanced technology to stay ready for any unprecedented situation. Mordor Intelligence also forecasts that the global military simulation and training market will witness a CAGR of 4.93% during the 2026-2031 period.



NOC is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing military training and simulation market with its advanced virtual and immersive training solutions. Its Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training capabilities and Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator are cost-effective and provide next-generation mission readiness for warfighters.



Notably, its on-demand LVC training framework is integrated into the training of the fifth-generation (F-35) and fourth-generation (F-16) fighter aircraft. The company has experience in integrating platforms into secure cross-domain environments that extend across the services, strengthening its competitive edge in the training market.

Opportunities for Other Defense Companies

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding military training and simulation market have been discussed below.



CAE, Inc. CAE: Its Defense & Security business unit provides training and mission support solutions across multi-domain operations – air, land, maritime, space and cyber. The company offers Training System Updates to existing military customers, which can help enhance the capability and availability of the training system and aid in prolonging the useful life of training equipment.



CAE has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 9.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAE’s fiscal 2026 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.3%.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT: Its Close Combat Tactical Trainer is the U.S. Army’s first and largest distributed interactive simulation system. Using LMT’s CCTT, military units can train and be validated in tactics, doctrine, weapons systems, mission planning and rehearsals.



Lockheed Martin has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18.6%. The consensus estimate for LMT’s 2026 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.1%.



RTX Corporation RTX: Its high-fidelity simulation and training solutions help improve mission readiness. These systems combine avionics expertise with advanced training design to deliver integrated simulators that blend real and virtual environments for effective military training.



RTX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2026 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.4%.

Northrop Grumman Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of NOC have gained 52.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 34.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOC Stock’s Zacks Rank

NOC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

