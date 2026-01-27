Northrop Grumman Forecasts 2026 Sales Of Up To $44 Bln- Update

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Tuesday issued its outlook for 2026, forecasting sales of $43.5 billion to $44.0 billion and mark-to-market (MTM)-adjusted earnings per share of $27.40 to $27.90.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the aerospace and defense technology company reported net income of $1.427 billion, or $9.99 per share, compared with $1.264 billion, or $8.66 per share, a year earlier. Excluding an after-tax MTM benefit of $394 million, adjusted net income was $1.033 billion, or $7.23 per share.

Quarterly revenue rose 9.6% to $11.712 billion from $10.686 billion in the prior-year period.

Northrop Grumman shares closed at $660.97 on Monday, down 1.78%.

