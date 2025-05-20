Northrop Grumman Corporation Declares 12% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to Shareholders

Northrop Grumman announces a 12% increase in quarterly dividend to $2.31 per share, effective June 2025.

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share, set to be paid on June 18, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 2, 2025. This represents a 12 percent increase in the dividend, highlighting the company's strong financial health and dedication to shareholder value, as noted by CEO Kathy Warden. This increase marks the 22nd consecutive annual dividend raise, showcasing Northrop Grumman's disciplined approach to capital management while continuing to invest in innovative solutions for its customers in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Potential Positives

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share, demonstrating a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The 12 percent increase in the dividend reflects the company's strong financial position, signaling growth and stability.

This marks the 22nd consecutive annual increase in the dividend, indicating a consistent track record of shareholder value enhancement.

The press release highlights Northrop Grumman's focus on both returning capital to shareholders and investing in innovative solutions, showcasing a balanced approach to financial management.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend for Northrop Grumman?

The board has declared a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend is payable on June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2025.

What percentage increase does the new dividend represent?

The new dividend marks a 12 percent increase from the previous amount.

How many consecutive annual increases has Northrop Grumman achieved?

This dividend increase marks Northrop Grumman's 22nd consecutive annual increase.

Who is the CEO of Northrop Grumman?

Kathy Warden is the chair, chief executive officer, and president of Northrop Grumman.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 2, 2025.





"Reflecting our strong financial position and commitment to deliver value to our shareholders, we are increasing our quarterly dividend by 12 percent," said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. "This marks our 22



nd



consecutive annual increase and demonstrates our disciplined approach to capital deployment, returning capital to shareholders while investing in innovative solutions for our customers."





Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.