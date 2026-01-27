Markets
NOC

Northrop Grumman Corp. Reports Rise In Q4 Income

January 27, 2026

Written by RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.427 billion, or $9.99 per share. This compares with $1.264 billion, or $8.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Northrop Grumman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.033 billion or $7.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $11.712 billion from $10.686 billion last year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.427 Bln. vs. $1.264 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.99 vs. $8.66 last year. -Revenue: $11.712 Bln vs. $10.686 Bln last year.

