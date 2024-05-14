Northrop Grumman CFO Dave Keffer To Retire

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) said that Dave Keffer, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, has announced his intent to retire, effective February 21, 2025. In addition, Mark Caylor, corporate vice president and president of Mission Systems, has announced his intent to retire, effective July 26, 2024.

The company has elected Kenneth Crews, vice president of business management and chief financial officer for the Space Systems sector, to succeed Keffer, effective October 1, 2024. Crews will become vice president, Corporate Finance on July 1, and work directly with Keffer to ensure a smooth transition.

Effective July 1, Roshan Roeder, corporate vice president and president of Defense Systems, will succeed Caylor as president of Mission Systems.

The company also has elected Ben Davies corporate vice president and president, Defense Systems sector, to succeed Roeder. Davies is currently corporate vice president and general manager of the Strategic Deterrent Systems (SDS) division in Space Systems. The SDS division, which includes the Sentinel program, also will be realigned into Defense Systems effective July 1.

