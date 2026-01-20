NORTHPOINTE BANCSHARES INC Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - NORTHPOINTE BANCSHARES INC (NPB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $18.39 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $8.84 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.9% to $43.49 million from $30.02 million last year.

NORTHPOINTE BANCSHARES INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

