Northland Power Inc. Q3 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) revealed Loss for its third quarter of -C$412.672 million

The company's earnings came in at -C$412.672 million, or -C$1.58 per share. This compares with -C$178.162 million, or -C$0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to C$554.477 million from C$490.503 million last year.

Northland Power Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA outlook of C$1.2 billion to C$1.3 billion.

