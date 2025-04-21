Northland Power Appoints Jeff Hart As CFO

(RTTNews) - Power producer Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) announced Monday the appointment of Jeff Hart as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 1, 2025. He will be based at Northland's headquarters in Toronto and will report directly to Christine Healy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northland.

Hart brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership and capital markets, having served in senior executive roles, including CFO, at two large publicly-traded Canadian energy companies, Husky Energy and Cenovus Energy.

Prior to his time at Cenovus and Husky, he held roles at Statoil, Imperial Oil, and Deloitte.

Adam Beaumont, who has been instrumental during this leadership transition and has served as Interim CFO, will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, reporting to Hart.

In this newly created position, Beaumont will oversee corporate finance, treasury, project finance, and investor relations.

