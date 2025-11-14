Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Quantum (QMCO)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Quantum (NasdaqGM:QMCO) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.24% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quantum is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 49.24% from its latest reported closing price of $7.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quantum is 432MM, an increase of 62.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quantum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QMCO is 0.00%, an increase of 39.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.40% to 954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 163K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 62.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QMCO by 55.42% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 79K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QMCO by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Quest Partners holds 36K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 86.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QMCO by 399.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.