Northland Capital Markets Upgrades NetApp (NTAP)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for NetApp (NasdaqGS:NTAP) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.74% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NetApp is $122.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.74% from its latest reported closing price of $111.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NetApp is 7,407MM, an increase of 11.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.41, an increase of 6.23% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,821 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTAP is 0.21%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 223,177K shares. The put/call ratio of NTAP is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 9,630K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,167K shares , representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 7.34% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,863K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 12.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,449K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,424K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,417K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,112K shares , representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 51.48% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,156K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,897K shares , representing a decrease of 12.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 83.02% over the last quarter.

