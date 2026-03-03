Northland Capital Markets Upgrades 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Northland Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for 1stdibs.Com (NasdaqGM:DIBS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.96% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for 1stdibs.Com is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 33.96% from its latest reported closing price of $5.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 1stdibs.Com is 94MM, an increase of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1stdibs.Com. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 25.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIBS is 0.05%, an increase of 170.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 15,216K shares. The put/call ratio of DIBS is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 1,950K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,289K shares , representing a decrease of 68.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 36.97% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,177K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

Joel Isaacson & Co. holds 1,068K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 224.93% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 850K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares , representing a decrease of 70.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 29.39% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 677K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company.

