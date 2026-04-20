Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Quantum Computing (QUBT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Quantum Computing (NasdaqCM:QUBT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.10% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Quantum Computing is $16.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 68.10% from its latest reported closing price of $9.86 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Quantum Computing is 4MM, an increase of 413.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quantum Computing. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 20.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUBT is 0.02%, an increase of 70.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 97,969K shares. The put/call ratio of QUBT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marex Group holds 8,272K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares , representing an increase of 71.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 76.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,565K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,137K shares , representing an increase of 31.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 21.54% over the last quarter.

Defiance ETFs holds 3,180K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

Penserra Capital Management holds 3,180K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares , representing an increase of 48.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,387K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,406K shares , representing a decrease of 168.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 79.50% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.