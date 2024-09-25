Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Cipher Mining (CIFR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage of Cipher Mining (NasdaqGS:CIFR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.35% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is $7.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 130.35% from its latest reported closing price of $3.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is 99MM, a decrease of 37.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 20.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.16%, an increase of 21.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73.92% to 104,003K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 8,419K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,796K shares , representing an increase of 19.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 91.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,953K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares , representing an increase of 47.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 48.59% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,331K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares , representing an increase of 55.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 94.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,998K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares , representing an increase of 49.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 52.39% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,782K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing an increase of 88.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 585.68% over the last quarter.

Cipher Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

