Northfield Bancorp Posts Q2 Profit Jump

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island, Ny) (NASDAQ:NFBK), a community bank serving New York and New Jersey, posted its results on July 25, 2025. The company reported GAAP EPS of $0.24, outpacing the analyst estimate of $0.23 (GAAP), and GAAP revenue of $38.9 million, beating GAAP expectations of $36.53 million. These results showed marked improvement over the prior-year quarter, with notable gains in profitability and efficiency. Overall, the quarter was defined by outperforming top-line and bottom-line estimates, margin expansion, and an improved asset quality profile.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.24 $0.23 $0.14 71.4% Revenue (GAAP) $38.9 million $36.53 million $31.6 million 23.5% Net Interest Margin 2.57% 2.09% 0.48 pp Efficiency Ratio 59.02% 72.89% (13.87) pp Return on Equity 5.41% 3.45% 1.96 pp

Business Overview and Recent Strategic Focus

Northfield Bancorp operates as a regional bank with branches in New York and New Jersey, primarily serving local businesses and individuals. Its principal business is taking deposits and extending loans, especially to the multifamily and commercial real estate sectors, which together account for the majority of its lending activity. The bank also offers home equity, residential mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recently, the company has focused on active management of its loan book—particularly reducing concentrations in multifamily and non-owner-occupied commercial real estate. This approach aims to keep the bank’s capital robust and reduce exposure to segments at higher credit risk. Success for Northfield hinges on maintaining strong asset quality metrics, managing costs, adhering to regulatory capital standards, and growing core deposits without excessive reliance on brokered funding or other wholesale channels.

Quarter Highlights: Financial, Asset Quality, and Portfolio Trends

The quarter saw Northfield deploy a combination of tighter cost controls, targeted portfolio shifts, and disciplined risk management. Net income rose to $9.6 million, compared to $6.0 million in the prior-year period. The top-line revenue figure (GAAP) beat consensus by $2.37 million, or 6.5%.

Net interest margin expanded to 2.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from 2.09% a year earlier. This improvement resulted from both lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities (down to 2.73%). and a higher average yield on interest-earning assets, which climbed to 4.67%. These trends show the bank’s ability to manage funding costs and deploy capital profitably, even as total loan balances contracted.

Operational efficiency increased substantially, with the efficiency ratio dropping to 59.02% from 72.89% in Q1 2025. The efficiency ratio tracks non-interest expense as a share of revenue; a lower ratio indicates the bank is generating more income from each dollar spent. This improvement reflected both strong GAAP revenue growth and stable expense levels. Total non-interest expense remained stable at $23.0 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024.

Asset quality metrics trended positive. Non-performing loans, which are loans no longer generating interest payments because borrowers are in default, declined to 0.36% of total loans, down from 0.51% a year earlier. The provision for credit losses, or money set aside in case borrowers fail to repay, was $2.1 million, compared to a net benefit in the prior-year period. The allowance for credit losses (GAAP) covered 256% of non-performing loans. Net charge-offs—the amount of loans written off as unrecoverable—fell to $887,000. Despite the positives, management continued to highlight close monitoring of exposures to rent-regulated multifamily and office property loans.

In the loan portfolio, balances continued to decline, especially in multifamily loans (down $114.4 million from December 31, 2024, to June 30, 2025). Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate remained far above regulatory guidance, accounting for approximately 416% of total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2025. Funding shifted as total deposits contracted, almost entirely due to a deliberate runoff of brokered deposits. Core non-brokered deposits increased by $36.0 million from December 31, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and the cost of deposits excluding brokered balances improved to 1.88%. Borrowings rose to $893.5 million as of June 30, 2025, as brokered deposits declined.

Non-interest income, made up of trading gains, customer service fees, and bank-owned life insurance income, jumped to $4.5 million—a 58.3% increase—supported by more trading activity and higher insurance income. The bank completed a $10 million share repurchase program, bringing year-to-date buybacks to $15 million, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, maintaining its regular payout strategy.

Looking Ahead: Guidance, Watch Items, and Dividend Policy

Management did not provide formal guidance for forthcoming quarters. In public commentary, executives noted continued focus on margin expansion, careful portfolio risk management, and cost control. No range or specific targets for revenue, margin, or loans were included in the official release for fiscal 2025 or future quarters.

The company is expected to remain focused on growing core deposits and steering overall loan book composition toward more diversified exposures. Investors will want to keep a close eye on trends in asset quality, funding mix, loan growth, and key segments like multifamily and office lending, given current concentration levels. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.13 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

