Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.84 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $7.87 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $62.90 million from $60.09 million last year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.84 Mln. vs. $7.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $62.90 Mln vs. $60.09 Mln last year.

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