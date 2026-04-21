Northern Trust Corp. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $509.3 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $375.8 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $2.213 billion from $1.945 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $509.3 Mln. vs. $375.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.71 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $2.213 Bln vs. $1.945 Bln last year.

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