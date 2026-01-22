Northern Trust Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $457.0 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $447.0 million, or $2.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $2.13 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $457.0 Mln. vs. $447.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue: $2.13 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

