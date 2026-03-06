Northern Trust Up 12.5% in 6 Months: Buy, Hold, or Sell the Stock?

Over the past six months, shares of Northern Trust Corporation NTRS have gained 12.5%, outperforming the industry’s 10.6% growth and the S&P 500 Index’s 6.9% rise. Meanwhile, its price performance has also been better than that of its peers, M&T Bank Corporation MTB and Fifth Third Bancorp FITB. Shares of M&T Bank and Fifth Third Bancorp have rallied 8.4% and 7.0%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Following this strong rally, does Northern Trust’s stock have more room to run, or should investors adopt a cautious stance? Let us take a closer look.

What’s Aiding NTRS’s Performance?

Digital Innovation Initiatives: The company recently entered the digital assets market with the launch of a tokenized share class for its NIF Treasury Instruments Portfolio by its asset management arm, Northern Trust Asset Management (“NTAM”) on March 2, 2026. The offering represents a blockchain-based digital mirror record of the fund’s institutional share class, designed to enhance settlement efficiency and transparency for investors. Initially available through BNY’s LiquidityDirect platform using the Goldman Sachs Digital Asset Platform, the initiative marks NTAM’s entry into tokenized investment products.

By leveraging blockchain technology, the company aims to modernize liquidity solutions, improve operational efficiency and position its investment platform to benefit from the growing adoption of digital-asset infrastructure among institutional investors.

Expansion of Wealth Management Services: Northern Trust continues to strengthen its wealth-management platform, which is expected to support lending growth as its client base expands, particularly among ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and family offices. As part of this effort, the company has undertaken several technology investments and partnerships to enhance client servicing and expand distribution. In January 2026, it partnered with Envestnet to offer its direct indexing solution on the platform, enabling financial advisors to deliver highly customized, tax-efficient portfolios to wealthy investors. Earlier, in April 2025, NTAM launched Family Office Solutions, designed to provide institutional-grade services to UHNW families without requiring a dedicated family office.

The company has also enhanced its advisory capabilities through technology investments, including the acquisition of Parilux Investment Technology in May 2021 to strengthen its Front Office Solutions platform. Reflecting the strength of its wealth franchise, the company’s Wealth Management trust, investment, and other servicing fees rose 5.7% year over year to $577.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Overall, these initiatives are expected to strengthen its wealth management franchise, increase client assets and support growth in lending and fee-based revenues.

Organic Growth Momentum: NTRS has continued to demonstrate steady organic growth, supported by expansion in both revenues and lending activities. Over the last five years (2020-2025), the company’s revenues recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, driven by higher NII and non-interest income, though with some year-to-year volatility. During the same period, its loan and lease balances expanded at a CAGR of 4.2%, reflecting stable demand across its lending businesses.

Going forward, loan growth is likely to benefit from an expanding client base, particularly as the company’s wealth-management franchise continues to attract new clients. In 2025, the Federal Reserve implemented three interest-rate cuts, bringing the federal funds rate to the 3.50%–3.75% range, and has indicated the possibility of another cut in 2026. The relatively lower rate environment is expected to reduce borrowing costs, support stronger loan demand and aid Northern Trust’s lending growth in the coming periods.

Operating Leverage Improvement: The company has been undertaking several cost-management initiatives to restore operating leverage in the coming quarters. It is focusing on disciplined headcount management, vendor consolidation, rationalization of its real estate footprint and greater process automation to enhance efficiency and productivity.

These measures have already begun to show results. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Northern Trust reported its sixth consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage and delivered a return on equity (ROE) of 15.4%, exceeding its long-term financial target range of 10–15%. Continued cost discipline and operational efficiencies are expected to support profitability and help the company sustain its financial performance going forward.

Strong Liquidity Position Supports Capital Distribution: NTRS continues to maintain a solid liquidity profile, which supports its ability to manage obligations and deploy capital efficiently. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had deposits with the Federal Reserve and other central banks of $53.4 billion, significantly exceeding its total debt (comprising long-term debt and other borrowings) of $10.6 billion.

Its strong liquidity position also supports consistent capital distribution. After clearing the Federal Reserve’s 2025 stress test, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to 80 cents per share. It has raised its dividend two times over the past five years, delivering an annualized dividend growth rate of 2.5%, while its current dividend yield stands at 2.23%. Notably, the dividend yields of its peers, Fifth Third and M&T Bank, are 3.23% and 2.74%, respectively.

Beyond dividends, the company also has a share repurchase program in place. In October 2021, it announced a share repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to 25 million shares with no expiration date. As of Dec. 31, 2025, 1.9 million shares remained available under the plan, and management expects to continue similar levels of repurchase activity in the coming quarters. This strong liquidity and disciplined capital management should enable the company to sustain its capital-return initiatives in the near term.

Should You Invest in NTRS Stock Now?

In terms of valuation, NTRS stock appears expensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.23X, which is higher than the industry’s 11.68X.

Meanwhile, Fifth Third holds a P/E ratio of 11.71X, while M&T Bank’s P/E ratio stands at 11.27X.

While the premium valuation and rising expense base may warrant some caution in the near term, these risks appear manageable given Northern Trust’s solid liquidity position, expanding wealth-management franchise and improving operating leverage.

Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2026 and 2027 has been revised upward over the past month. The anticipated estimates imply growth of 10.1% and 9.4% for 2026 and 2027, respectively, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Overall, Northern Trust stands out as a compelling choice for investors seeking exposure to a well-managed custody bank with strong wealth-management capabilities, improving profitability trends and consistent capital-return initiatives.

NTRS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

